NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $23.11. NeuroPace shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

