Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

