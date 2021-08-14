Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

