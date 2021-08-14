Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TGP stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

