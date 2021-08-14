Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $362,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $355,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FMS opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

