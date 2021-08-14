Insider Buying: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Buys 231 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TEL opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

