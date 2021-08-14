Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,739 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $107,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $264.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

