Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

