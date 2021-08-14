Brian A. Hennessy Buys 2,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Brian A. Hennessy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,168.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HNNA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

