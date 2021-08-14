Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 7,310 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.83 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

