Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on STL. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

