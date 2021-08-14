The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $23.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The RealReal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The RealReal by 26.4% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

