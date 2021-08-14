Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

