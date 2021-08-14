Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

