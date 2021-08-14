Brian David Archbold Sells 639 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLAB opened at $278.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

