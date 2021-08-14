Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Shares of Interface stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $795.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Interface by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Interface by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interface by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

