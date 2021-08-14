$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.57. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

