Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

Shares of LEGH opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 178.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

