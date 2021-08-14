Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 19,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,675,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.