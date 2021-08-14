EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $6.25 at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from $6.00 to $6.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.91 million, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 3,934.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 582,234 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

