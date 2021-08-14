CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

