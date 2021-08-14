Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. 43,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 701,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

