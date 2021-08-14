Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $14.75

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.30.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

