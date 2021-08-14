Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $14.75

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ACEL opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.30.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
