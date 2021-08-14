BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89. BRP has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.