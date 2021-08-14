Credit Suisse Group Raises Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $30.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.