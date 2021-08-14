Everbridge’s (EVBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.