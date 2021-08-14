Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,410 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $55.75 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.