Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,768 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

