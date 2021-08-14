UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $86,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 77.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

