Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.21 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95. Home Point Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

