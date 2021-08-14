GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 6.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $32.82. 68,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,005,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

