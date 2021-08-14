Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock worth $2,659,716. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

QTWO opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13. Q2 has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

