AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 1,343.2% in July

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 1,343.2% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AACAY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.95 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

