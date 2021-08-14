Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

