Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Grows By 331.2%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 331.2% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $1.04 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

