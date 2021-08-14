Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 862 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.16. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.