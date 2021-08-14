IFP Advisors Inc Buys 691 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.91 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64.

