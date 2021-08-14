IFP Advisors Inc Buys 695 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 765.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $29.34 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $30.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.