IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000.

XBI opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

