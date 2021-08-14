IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.