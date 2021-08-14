IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

