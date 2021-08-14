Contrasting Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.34 $177.53 million $1.94 9.12

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital 242.43% 12.44% 2.12%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

