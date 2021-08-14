IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,753 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000.

IYE stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

