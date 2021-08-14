Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

