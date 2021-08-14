Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,700 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

