Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Truist dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.78.

SEDG opened at $284.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

