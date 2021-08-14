Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,400 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 116.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 335,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.47 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

