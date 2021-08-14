NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 274 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

