Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWBI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

