Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

